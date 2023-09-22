Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lynchburg County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Lynchburg County, Virginia this week, we've got you covered.
Lynchburg County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Brookville High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Bedford, VA
- Conference: Seminole
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty Christian Academy at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lynchburg, VA
- Conference: Seminole
- How to Stream: Watch Here
