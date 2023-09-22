Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Louisa County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Louisa County, Virginia this week.
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Louisa County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Western Albemarle High School at Louisa County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Crozet, VA
- Conference: Jefferson
- How to Stream: Watch Here
