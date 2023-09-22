Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fredericksburg County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Fredericksburg County, Virginia? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Fredericksburg County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
King George High School at James Monroe High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Conference: Battlefield
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chancellor High School at Spotsylvania High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Spotsylvania, VA
- Conference: Battlefield
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stafford High School at Colonial Forge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Stafford, VA
- Conference: Commonwealth
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Massaponax High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Stafford, VA
- Conference: Commonwealth
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.