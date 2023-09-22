There is high school football action in Fairfax County, Virginia this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

    • Fairfax County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Madison High School at Chantilly High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Chantilly, VA
    • Conference: District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Alexandria City High School at W. T. Woodson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Fairfax, VA
    • Conference: District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Potomac High School at James W Robinson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Fairfax, VA
    • Conference: District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Langley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: McLean, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Lakes High School at Herndon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Herndon, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Centreville High School at Oakton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Vienna, VA
    • Conference: District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Braddock High School at Fairfax High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Fairfax, VA
    • Conference: District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Justice High School at Westfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Chantilly, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    John R Lewis High School at Mount Vernon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Alexandria, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marshall High School at McLean High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: McLean, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hayfield Secondary School at South County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Lorton, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

