There is high school football action in Fairfax County, Virginia this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Fairfax County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Madison High School at Chantilly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Chantilly, VA

Chantilly, VA Conference: District 1

District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Alexandria City High School at W. T. Woodson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

West Potomac High School at James W Robinson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Langley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: McLean, VA

McLean, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lakes High School at Herndon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Herndon, VA

Herndon, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Centreville High School at Oakton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Vienna, VA

Vienna, VA Conference: District 1

District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Braddock High School at Fairfax High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Justice High School at Westfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Chantilly, VA

Chantilly, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

John R Lewis High School at Mount Vernon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshall High School at McLean High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: McLean, VA

McLean, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Hayfield Secondary School at South County High School