Dodgers vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 22
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (94-58) versus the San Francisco Giants (76-77) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is favored in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on September 22.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Caleb Ferguson (7-3) to the mound, while Sean Manaea (6-6) will take the ball for the Giants.
Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
Dodgers vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 6, Giants 3.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Dodgers have been favored 124 times and won 78, or 62.9%, of those games.
- Los Angeles has a record of 35-20, a 63.6% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Dodgers have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Los Angeles has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 858.
- The Dodgers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.13).
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and lost both matchups.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The Giants have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time.
- The Giants have been victorious in 28, or 43.1%, of the 65 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, San Francisco has won three of 10 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Giants have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for San Francisco is the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (657 total runs).
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.12) in the majors this season.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 17
|@ Mariners
|W 6-1
|Shelby Miller vs Logan Gilbert
|September 18
|Tigers
|W 8-3
|Lance Lynn vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|September 19
|Tigers
|W 3-2
|Caleb Ferguson vs Miguel Diaz
|September 20
|Tigers
|L 4-2
|Bobby Miller vs Reese Olson
|September 21
|Giants
|W 7-2
|Emmet Sheehan vs Kyle Harrison
|September 22
|Giants
|-
|Caleb Ferguson vs Sean Manaea
|September 23
|Giants
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Sean Manaea
|September 24
|Giants
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Alex Cobb
|September 26
|@ Rockies
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Chase Anderson
|September 26
|@ Rockies
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|September 27
|@ Rockies
|-
|Ryan Pepiot vs Noah Davis
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|@ Rockies
|L 5-2
|Scott Alexander vs Kyle Freeland
|September 17
|@ Rockies
|W 11-10
|Sean Manaea vs Chris Flexen
|September 19
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 8-4
|Alex Cobb vs Zac Gallen
|September 20
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 7-1
|Logan Webb vs Merrill Kelly
|September 21
|@ Dodgers
|L 7-2
|Kyle Harrison vs Emmet Sheehan
|September 22
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Sean Manaea vs Caleb Ferguson
|September 23
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Sean Manaea vs Clayton Kershaw
|September 24
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Lance Lynn
|September 25
|Padres
|-
|Logan Webb vs Blake Snell
|September 26
|Padres
|-
|Keaton Winn vs Seth Lugo
|September 27
|Padres
|-
|Sean Manaea vs Matt Waldron
