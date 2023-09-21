Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Virginia Beach County, Virginia this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Virginia Beach County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Atlantic Shores Christian School at Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 21

Location: Virginia Beach, VA



Friday

Ocean Lakes High School at Floyd E. Kellam High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Conference: Beach



Tallwood High School at Kempsville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Conference: Beach



Princess Anne High School at Green Run High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Conference: Beach



Salem High School at Frank W. Cox High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Location: Virginia Beach, VA



Bayside High School at First Colonial High School