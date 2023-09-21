Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in James City County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in James City County, Virginia? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
James City County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
New Kent High School at Warhill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lafayette High School at Smithfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Smithfield, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
