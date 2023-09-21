Is there high school football on the docket this week in James City County, Virginia? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

    • James City County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    New Kent High School at Warhill High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
    • Location: Williamsburg, VA
    • Conference: Bay Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Lafayette High School at Smithfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Smithfield, VA
    • Conference: Bay Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

