As of now the Washington Commanders have been given +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Commanders this season on Fubo!

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1200

+1200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Commanders to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Washington Betting Insights

Washington put together an 8-8-1 record against the spread last season.

Commanders games hit the over five out of 17 times last season.

On the defensive side of the ball, Washington was a top-five unit last season, ranking third-best by allowing only 304.6 yards per game. It ranked 20th on offense (330.3 yards per game).

The Commanders had four wins at home last season and four away.

When favorites, Washington went 4-4-1. When underdogs, the Commanders went 4-4.

The Commanders were 5-6-1 in the NFC, including 2-3-1 in the NFC East.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett passed for 2,608 yards (186.3 per game), completing 64.0% of his passes, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in 14 games with the Browns last year.

Also, Brissett rushed for 243 yards and two TDs.

Terry McLaurin had 77 receptions for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

Antonio Gibson rushed for 546 yards (36.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

Curtis Samuel had 64 catches for 656 yards (38.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Cody Barton collected 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games for the Seahawks last year.

Bet on Commanders to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Commanders Player Futures

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals W 20-16 +100000 2 September 17 @ Broncos W 35-33 +12500 3 September 24 Bills - +1000 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +800 5 October 5 Bears - +25000 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +4000 7 October 22 @ Giants - +8000 8 October 29 Eagles - +800 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +10000 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +4000 11 November 19 Giants - +8000 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +750 13 December 3 Dolphins - +1300 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 @ Rams - +8000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +6600 17 December 31 49ers - +600 18 January 7 Cowboys - +750

Odds are current as of September 20 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.