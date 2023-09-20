When the Philadelphia Phillies (82-69) match up with the Atlanta Braves (97-54) at Truist Park on Wednesday, September 20 at 12:20 PM ET, Kyle Schwarber will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 99).

Bookmakers list the Braves as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Phillies +120 moneyline odds to win. A 9.5-run total has been listed for this game.

Braves vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (12-4, 3.50 ERA) vs Aaron Nola - PHI (12-9, 4.62 ERA)

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Phillies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -145 +120 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 136 games this season and won 89 (65.4%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 75-32 (70.1%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 5-4 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Phillies have been victorious in 19, or 42.2%, of the 45 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Phillies have been victorious four times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Phillies have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +250 1st 1st

