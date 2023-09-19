Tuesday's game between the Washington Nationals (66-85) and Chicago White Sox (58-93) matching up at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on September 19.

The Nationals will give the nod to Jackson Rutledge (0-1, 17.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Jose Urena (0-6, 8.48 ERA).

Nationals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Nationals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Nationals 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Nationals have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.

The Nationals have been favorites in nine games this season and won seven (77.8%) of those contests.

Washington has a record of 7-2 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Nationals, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Washington has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 642 (4.3 per game).

The Nationals have a 4.98 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Nationals Schedule