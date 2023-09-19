Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (66-85) will host Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (58-93) at Nationals Park on Tuesday, September 19, with a start time of 7:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the White Sox (-105). The matchup's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.

Nationals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Jackson Rutledge - WSH (0-1, 17.18 ERA) vs Jose Urena - CHW (0-6, 8.48 ERA)

Nationals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Nationals Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Nationals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Nationals have entered the game as favorites nine times this season and won seven of those games.

The Nationals have a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Washington has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Over the last 10 games, the Nationals have not been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Washington combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total three times.

The White Sox have been victorious in 33, or 32.7%, of the 101 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious 30 times in 93 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

