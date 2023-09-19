Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox take the field on Tuesday at Nationals Park against Jackson Rutledge, who is the named starter for the Washington Nationals. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Nationals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit the second-fewest home runs in MLB action this season (139).

Washington ranks 23rd in MLB with a .392 slugging percentage.

The Nationals rank 12th in the majors with a .252 batting average.

Washington has the No. 22 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (642 total runs).

The Nationals are 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.

Nationals hitters strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-lowest average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Washington has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.

Washington has a 4.98 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Nationals have the third-highest WHIP in baseball (1.464).

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Rutledge (0-1) gets the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 3 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/14/2023 Pirates L 2-0 Away Josiah Gray Mitch Keller 9/15/2023 Brewers L 5-3 Away Jake Irvin Wade Miley 9/16/2023 Brewers L 9-5 Away Trevor Williams Corbin Burnes 9/17/2023 Brewers W 2-1 Away Patrick Corbin Brandon Woodruff 9/18/2023 White Sox L 6-1 Home Joan Adon Mike Clevinger 9/19/2023 White Sox - Home Jackson Rutledge José Ureña 9/20/2023 White Sox - Home Josiah Gray Jesse Scholtens 9/21/2023 Braves - Home Jake Irvin Bryce Elder 9/22/2023 Braves - Home Trevor Williams Charlie Morton 9/23/2023 Braves - Home Patrick Corbin Kyle Wright 9/24/2023 Braves - Home Joan Adon Max Fried

