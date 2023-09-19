Jose Urena will be on the mound for the Chicago White Sox when they take on Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog White Sox have -105 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the game has been set at 9.5 runs.

Nationals vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Nationals -115 -105 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Nationals have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have compiled a 7-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 77.8% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Washington has a record of 7-2 (77.8%).

The Nationals have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this matchup.

In the 149 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Washington, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-73-6).

The Nationals have covered 56.2% of their games this season, going 9-7-0 against the spread.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-44 35-41 31-32 35-52 43-54 23-30

