Monday's game at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (66-84) matching up with the Chicago White Sox (57-93) at 7:05 PM ET (on September 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Nationals, so expect a tight matchup.

The White Sox will look to Mike Clevinger (7-8) versus the Nationals and Joan Adon (2-2).

Nationals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Nationals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Nationals 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Washington and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals have put together a 2-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those games).

The Nationals have won in 57, or 42.2%, of the 135 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Washington has won 54 of 128 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Washington is the No. 22 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (641 total runs).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.98 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule