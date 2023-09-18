Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (57-93) clash with Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (66-84) in the series opener at Nationals Park on Monday, September 18. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET.

The White Sox are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Nationals have +100 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's over/under is listed at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Mike Clevinger - CHW (7-8, 3.61 ERA) vs Joan Adon - WSH (2-2, 5.92 ERA)

Nationals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

White Sox Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Nationals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 41 times this season and won 22, or 53.7%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the White Sox have a record of 21-17 (55.3%).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The White Sox were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just two times in the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total three times.

The Nationals have come away with 57 wins in the 135 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious 54 times in 128 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

