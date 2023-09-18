How to Watch the Nationals vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 18
The Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals play on Monday at 7:05 PM ET. Yoan Moncada and C.J. Abrams have been on a tear as of late for their respective teams.
Nationals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 18, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit just 138 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- Fueled by 413 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 23rd in MLB with a .392 slugging percentage this season.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
- Washington has scored 641 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.
- Washington averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.98 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.459 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will send Joan Adon (2-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed four innings while giving up four earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- In seven starts this season, Adon has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 4.2 innings per appearance.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his nine chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/13/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-6
|Away
|Jackson Rutledge
|Colin Selby
|9/14/2023
|Pirates
|L 2-0
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Mitch Keller
|9/15/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-3
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Wade Miley
|9/16/2023
|Brewers
|L 9-5
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Corbin Burnes
|9/17/2023
|Brewers
|W 2-1
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/18/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Mike Clevinger
|9/19/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Jackson Rutledge
|José Ureña
|9/20/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Jesse Scholtens
|9/21/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Bryce Elder
|9/22/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Charlie Morton
|9/23/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Kyle Wright
