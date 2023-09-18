A quarterfinal is next up for Arthur Rinderknech in the Chengdu Open, and he will play Lorenzo Musetti. Rinderknech's monyeline odds to win it all at Sichuan International Tennis Center are +900.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Chengdu Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rinderknech at the 2023 Chengdu Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 19-26

September 19-26 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Rinderknech's Next Match

Rinderknech will face Musetti in the quarterfinals on Sunday, September 24 at 2:20 AM ET, after defeating Marcos Giron in the last round 7-6, 6-4.

Rinderknech is currently listed at +115 to win his next matchup against Musetti. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Rinderknech? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Rinderknech Stats

Rinderknech is coming off a 7-6, 6-4 victory over No. 64-ranked Giron in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

Rinderknech is 28-23 over the past year, with one tournament win.

Rinderknech is 14-12 on hard courts over the past year.

Rinderknech, over the past year, has played 51 matches across all court surfaces, and 25.2 games per match.

In his 26 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Rinderknech has averaged 23.8 games.

Over the past year, Rinderknech has won 81.9% of his service games, and he has won 18.1% of his return games.

On hard courts, Rinderknech, over the past 12 months, has claimed 82.9% of his service games and 15.6% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.