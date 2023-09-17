On Sunday, September 17 at 2:10 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers (84-64) host the Washington Nationals (65-84) at American Family Field. Brandon Woodruff will get the nod for the Brewers, while Patrick Corbin will take the mound for the Nationals.

The Nationals are listed as +220 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Brewers (-275). The game's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Nationals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Woodruff - MIL (5-1, 1.93 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (10-13, 5.18 ERA)

Nationals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Nationals and Brewers game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Nationals (+220) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $32.00 back in your pocket.

Nationals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 74 times this season and won 45, or 60.8%, of those games.

The Brewers have played three times as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Milwaukee has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers went 4-2 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 134 games this season and have come away with the win 56 times (41.8%) in those contests.

This year, the Nationals have won two of five games when listed as at least +220 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals Futures Odds

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.