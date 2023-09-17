The Denver Broncos (0-1) play the Washington Commanders (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 38.5 in the outing.

Commanders vs. Broncos Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Commanders led after the first quarter in five games, trailed after the first quarter in eight games, and were tied after the first quarter in four games last season.

The Commanders averaged 2.9 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 3.8 points on defense in the first quarter last season.

Last season, the Broncos led after the first quarter in six games, trailed after the first quarter in eight games, and were tied after the first quarter in three games .

The Broncos' offense averaged 3.2 points in the first quarter last season, and on the other side of the ball, they allowed 4.5 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Commanders won the second quarter in eight games last season, lost the second quarter in six games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in three games.

The Commanders' offense averaged 5.9 points in the second quarter last season. On defense, they allowed 5.8 points on average in the second quarter.

Last season, the Broncos won the second quarter in six games, were outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in seven games.

Denver averaged 6.5 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 6.6 points on defense in the second quarter last season.

3rd Quarter

The Commanders won the third quarter in seven games last season, lost the third quarter in seven games, and were knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

The Commanders' offense averaged 4.2 points in the third quarter last season. Defensively, they allowed 4.7 points on average in the third quarter.

Looking at the third quarter, the Broncos won the third quarter in five games last season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and tied the third quarter in four games.

On offense, Denver scored an average of 2.4 points in the third quarter (32nd-ranked) last season. On defense, it allowed 2.8 points on average in the third quarter (second-ranked).

4th Quarter

The Commanders won the fourth quarter in seven games last season, were outscored in that quarter in seven games, and tied in that quarter in three games.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Commanders averaged 5.6 points on offense and gave up an average of 6.2 points on defense.

Last year, the Broncos outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in seven games, lost that quarter in seven games, and they tied in that quarter in three games.

Denver's offense averaged 5.8 points in the fourth quarter last season. It gave up 5.4 points on average in that quarter.

Commanders vs. Broncos Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Commanders led after the first half in eight games last season (6-2 in those contests), trailed after the first half in six games (1-5), and were tied after the first half in three games (1-1-1).

The Commanders averaged 8.8 points on offense and gave up an average of 9.6 points on defense in the first half last season.

Last year, the Broncos were winning after the first half in seven games (0-7 in those contests), were trailing after the first half in eight games (3-5), and were tied after the first half in two games (2-0).

Denver posted an average of 9.7 points on offense in the first half last season and allowed an average of 11.2 points on defense.

2nd Half

In 17 games last season, the Commanders won the second half eight times, lost that half seven times, and were knotted up two times.

In the second half last year, the Commanders averaged 9.8 points on offense and allowed an average of 10.9 points on defense.

Last season, the Broncos outscored their opponent in the second half in eight games (5-3 in those contests), were outscored in the second half in eight games (0-8), and they tied the second half in one game (0-1).

Denver averaged 8.2 points in the second half last season. On defense, it allowed 8.2 points on average in the second half.

