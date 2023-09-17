Check out best bets for when the Denver Broncos (0-1) and the Washington Commanders (1-0) play at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

When is Broncos vs. Commanders?

Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Washington 18 - Denver 17

Washington 18 - Denver 17 Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Broncos' implied win probability is 64.9%.

The Broncos were the moneyline favorite seven total times last season. They finished 3-4 in those games.

In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, Denver had a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Commanders were underdogs eight times last season and won four of those games.

Washington was 3-2 last season when entering a game as the underdog by +154 or more on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Washington (+3.5)



Washington (+3.5) The Broncos' record against the spread last season was 7-10-0.

Denver failed to notch a win ATS (0-4) as at least 3.5-point favorites last season.

Commanders posted a 9-8-0 record against the spread last season.

Washington went 4-2 as underdogs of 3.5 points or more last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (38.5)



Under (38.5) The two teams averaged a combined 2.7 fewer points per game (35.8) a season ago than this game's over/under of 38.5 points.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 2.8 more points per game last season (41.3) than this matchup's total of 38.5 points.

A total of six of the Broncos' games last season hit the over.

The Commanders and their opponent combined to go over the point total five out of 17 times last season.

