Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Broncos vs. Commanders Game – Week 2
Check out best bets for when the Denver Broncos (0-1) and the Washington Commanders (1-0) play at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Broncos vs. Commanders?
When is Broncos vs. Commanders?
- Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Washington 18 - Denver 17
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Broncos' implied win probability is 64.9%.
- The Broncos were the moneyline favorite seven total times last season. They finished 3-4 in those games.
- In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, Denver had a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).
- The Commanders were underdogs eight times last season and won four of those games.
- Washington was 3-2 last season when entering a game as the underdog by +154 or more on the moneyline.
Who will win? The Broncos or Commanders?
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Washington (+3.5)
- The Broncos' record against the spread last season was 7-10-0.
- Denver failed to notch a win ATS (0-4) as at least 3.5-point favorites last season.
- Commanders posted a 9-8-0 record against the spread last season.
- Washington went 4-2 as underdogs of 3.5 points or more last season.
Parlay your bets together on the Broncos vs. Commanders matchup
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (38.5)
- The two teams averaged a combined 2.7 fewer points per game (35.8) a season ago than this game's over/under of 38.5 points.
- Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 2.8 more points per game last season (41.3) than this matchup's total of 38.5 points.
- A total of six of the Broncos' games last season hit the over.
- The Commanders and their opponent combined to go over the point total five out of 17 times last season.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup
