Sunday's game between the Atlanta Braves (96-52) and Miami Marlins (77-72) going head to head at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:40 PM ET on September 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (14-11) to the mound, while Jesus Luzardo (9-9) will get the nod for the Marlins.

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Braves vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

In their last two games with a spread, the Braves covered the spread each time.

The Braves have been favorites in 134 games this season and won 88 (65.7%) of those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 74-32, a 69.8% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (863) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule