The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-1) and the William & Mary Tribe (2-0) meet at Buccaneer Field on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Charleston Southern ranks 12th-worst in total offense (162.5 yards per game) and 24th-worst in total defense (485.0 yards per game allowed) this year. William & Mary has been excelling on defense, surrendering just 233.0 total yards per contest (24th-best). On offense, it ranks 26th by accumulating 417.0 total yards per game.

William & Mary vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

North Charleston, South Carolina Venue: Buccaneer Field

William & Mary vs. Charleston Southern Key Statistics

William & Mary Charleston Southern 417.0 (31st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.5 (116th) 233.0 (24th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 485.0 (98th) 233.5 (14th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 80.0 (102nd) 183.5 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 82.5 (116th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (60th) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (14th)

William & Mary Stats Leaders

Darius Wilson leads William & Mary with 367 yards on 29-of-51 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 71 rushing yards (35.5 ypg) on 15 carries.

Bronson Yoder has carried the ball 37 times for 212 yards, with three touchdowns.

Malachi Imoh has five receptions for 64 yards (32.0 per game) so far while also carrying the ball 18 times for 130 yards.

Trey McDonald has two receptions (on two targets) for a total of 63 yards (31.5 yards per game) this year.

JT Mayo's 10 targets have resulted in five catches for 62 yards and one touchdown.

Charleston Southern Stats Leaders

Tony Bartalo has 156 pass yards for Charleston Southern, completing 42.3% of his passes and one interception this season.

JD Moore has 114 rushing yards on 23 carries with one touchdown.

TJ Ruff has piled up 53 yards on 16 carries.

William Kakavitsas' team-leading 35 yards as a receiver have come on two receptions (out of three targets).

Jaden Scott has hauled in two passes while averaging 14.5 yards per game.

Tyree Taylor's one catch is good enough for 23 yards.

