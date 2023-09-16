When the William & Mary Tribe play the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at 4:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, our projection model predicts the Tribe will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

William & Mary vs. Charleston Southern Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction William & Mary (-21.6) 54.1 William & Mary 38, Charleston Southern 16

Week 3 CAA Predictions

William & Mary Betting Info (2023)

The Tribe are winless against the spread so far this season in two games with a set total.

In Tribe two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

Charleston Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers won three games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

Last season, five of Buccaneers games hit the over.

Tribe vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Charleston Southern 15 38 13 10 17 66 William & Mary 28.5 15 23 6 34 24

