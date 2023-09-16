The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-0) host the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-1) at SHI Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Rutgers ranks 86th in total offense this year (368.5 yards per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking 19th-best in the FBS with 368.5 yards allowed per game. Virginia Tech is compiling 26.5 points per contest on offense this season (85th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 20.5 points per game (56th-ranked) on defense.

Virginia Tech vs. Rutgers Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: SHI Stadium

Virginia Tech vs. Rutgers Key Statistics

Virginia Tech Rutgers 327 (110th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 368.5 (92nd) 361 (69th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 249.5 (16th) 60 (124th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 188 (43rd) 267 (46th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.5 (108th) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 3 (48th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (32nd)

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Grant Wells has racked up 494 yards on 53.2% passing while recording five touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Bhayshul Tuten, has carried the ball 27 times for 59 yards (29.5 per game). He's also caught three passes for 50 yards and one touchdown.

Malachi Thomas has compiled 40 yards on 18 carries.

Jaylin Lane's 123 receiving yards (61.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has nine receptions on 12 targets with two touchdowns.

Dae'Quan Wright has put up a 91-yard season so far. He's caught five passes on 11 targets.

Stephen Gosnell's four receptions (on six targets) have netted him 82 yards (41 ypg).

Rutgers Stats Leaders

Gavin Wimsatt has compiled 361 yards (180.5 ypg) on 27-of-50 passing with two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 57 rushing yards (28.5 ypg) on 17 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Kyle Monangai has 214 rushing yards on 42 carries with two touchdowns.

Ja'shon Benjamin has carried the ball 25 times for 82 yards (41 per game) while also racking up 33 yards through the air, scoring one time.

JaQuae Jackson's 99 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted eight times and has totaled five receptions.

Isaiah Washington has put up a 60-yard season so far, reeling in six passes on 11 targets.

Christian Dremel has been the target of nine passes and hauled in four grabs for 38 yards, an average of 19 yards per contest.

