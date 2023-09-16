Based on our computer projection model, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will beat the Virginia Tech Hokies when the two teams play at SHI Stadium on Saturday, September 16, which starts at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Virginia Tech vs. Rutgers Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (36.5) Rutgers 25, Virginia Tech 17

Week 3 ACC Predictions

Virginia Tech Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hokies have a 31.9% chance to win.

The Hokies are 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

In Hokies two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

Virginia Tech games this year have averaged a total of 48.5 points, 12.0 more than the point total in this matchup.

Rutgers Betting Info (2023)

The Scarlet Knights have a 72.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Scarlet Knights have covered the spread in every game this season.

In games they have played as 7-point favorites or more, Rutgers has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

The total for this game is 36.5, 5.0 points fewer than the average total in Rutgers games thus far this season.

Hokies vs. Scarlet Knights 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Rutgers 30.0 7.0 30.0 7.0 -- -- Virginia Tech 26.5 20.5 26.5 20.5 -- --

