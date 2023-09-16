Sun Belt rivals will do battle when the Troy Trojans (1-1) meet the James Madison Dukes (2-0) at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Troy vs. James Madison? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Troy vs. James Madison?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: James Madison 34, Troy 29

James Madison 34, Troy 29 This is the first time this season Troy is playing as the moneyline favorite.

The Trojans have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.

James Madison will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Dukes have played as an underdog of +115 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Trojans a 58.3% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: James Madison (+2.5)



James Madison (+2.5) So far this year Troy is winless versus the spread.

James Madison has not covered the spread yet this year.

Parlay your bets together on the Troy vs. James Madison matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (46.5)



Over (46.5) The point total for the contest of 46.5 is 21 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Troy (30.5 points per game) and James Madison (37 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Troy

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.5 49.5 Implied Total AVG 33 33 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

James Madison

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46 52.5 39.5 Implied Total AVG 36.5 50 23 ATS Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.