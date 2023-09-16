The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) will look to upset the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The Demon Deacons are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 14 points. An over/under of 61.5 points has been set for the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion matchup in this article.

Old Dominion vs. Wake Forest Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Norfolk, Virginia
  • Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Old Dominion vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wake Forest Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline
BetMGM Wake Forest (-14) 61.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Wake Forest (-14) 61.5 -625 +455 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Wake Forest (-13.5) 60.5 -630 +450 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 3 Odds

Old Dominion vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends

  • Old Dominion has won one game against the spread this year.
  • The Monarchs have not covered the spread when an underdog by 14 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
  • Wake Forest has covered once in one chances against the spread this season.

Old Dominion 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Sun Belt +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.