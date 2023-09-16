The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) meet the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-0) at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Defensively, Ohio State has been a top-25 unit, ranking third-best by allowing only 193.5 yards per game. The offense ranks 51st (431 yards per game). Western Kentucky's offense has been thriving, posting 46.5 points per contest (14th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 65th by allowing 23 points per game.

Here we will go deep into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FOX.

Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky Key Statistics

Ohio State Western Kentucky 431 (66th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 449 (55th) 193.5 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 454 (107th) 133 (87th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122 (98th) 298 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 327 (12th) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (6th)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has thrown for 497 yards (248.5 ypg) to lead Ohio State, completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, TreVeyon Henderson, has carried the ball 17 times for 103 yards (51.5 per game), scoring two times.

This season, DeaMonte Trayanum has carried the ball 14 times for 77 yards (38.5 per game).

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s team-leading 178 yards as a receiver have come on nine receptions (out of 18 targets) with two touchdowns.

Emeka Egbuka has hauled in eight receptions totaling 110 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Cade Stover's five catches are good enough for 98 yards.

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed leads Western Kentucky with 589 yards on 56-of-83 passing with six touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 41 rushing yards (20.5 ypg) on seven carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Davion Ervin-Poindexter has run for 78 yards on 15 carries so far this year.

Markese Stepp has rushed for 69 yards on 13 carries with one touchdown.

Easton Messer has racked up 134 receiving yards on 11 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Dalvin Smith has nine receptions (on 13 targets) for a total of 107 yards (53.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Blue Smith's eight catches (on nine targets) have netted him 88 yards (44 ypg) and one touchdown.

