When the Milwaukee Brewers (83-64) and Washington Nationals (65-83) face off at American Family Field on Saturday, September 16, Corbin Burnes will get the call for the Brewers, while the Nationals will send Trevor Williams to the mound. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -275, while the underdog Nationals have +220 odds to win. An 8-run total has been listed for this game.

Nationals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-8, 3.47 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (6-10, 5.44 ERA)

Nationals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Brewers Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -275 +220 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 73 times and won 44, or 60.3%, of those games.

The Brewers have played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 133 games this season and have come away with the win 56 times (42.1%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a mark of 2-3 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +220 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

