The No. 14 LSU Tigers (1-1) have an SEC matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is LSU vs. Mississippi State?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Mississippi State 34, LSU 28

Mississippi State 34, LSU 28 LSU has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

The Tigers have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -375 or shorter.

This is the first time Mississippi State will play as an underdog this season.

The Bulldogs have played as an underdog of +290 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Tigers a 78.9% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Mississippi State (+9.5)



Mississippi State (+9.5) So far this season LSU is winless versus the spread.

Entering play this week, Mississippi State has one victory against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (54)



Over (54) Together, the two teams combine for 87.5 points per game, 33.5 points more than the over/under of 54 for this game.

Splits Tables

LSU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.5 56.5 Implied Total AVG 29 29 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Mississippi State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60 60 Implied Total AVG 40.5 40.5 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

