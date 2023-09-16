The Liberty Flames (2-0) visit the Buffalo Bulls (0-2) at UB Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Liberty is putting up 33.5 points per game on offense (54th in the FBS), and ranks 57th on defense with 20.5 points allowed per game. Buffalo has been struggling defensively, ranking ninth-worst with 481 total yards surrendered per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, generating 339 total yards per contest (101st-ranked).

Liberty vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

Liberty vs. Buffalo Key Statistics

Liberty Buffalo 457.5 (46th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339 (104th) 334.5 (57th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 481 (116th) 248 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 109.5 (106th) 209.5 (88th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.5 (73rd) 2 (36th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 8 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (72nd)

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter has 419 pass yards for Liberty, completing 57.8% of his passes and tossing four touchdowns this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 125 rushing yards (62.5 ypg) on 28 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Quinton Cooley, has carried the ball 36 times for 184 yards (92 per game).

Billy Lucas has been handed the ball 23 times this year and racked up 128 yards (64 per game) with one touchdown.

CJ Daniels' team-leading 146 yards as a receiver have come on six receptions (out of 10 targets) with one touchdown.

Treon Sibley has hauled in seven receptions totaling 99 yards so far this campaign.

Bentley Hanshaw has a total of 62 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in three throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has 459 passing yards, or 229.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 70.4% of his passes and has recorded five touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Mike Washington is his team's leading rusher with 25 carries for 109 yards, or 54.5 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Ron Cook Jr. has racked up 103 yards on 23 carries.

Marlyn Johnson's 134 receiving yards (67 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 11 receptions on 13 targets with two touchdowns.

Cole Harrity has put up a 104-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 11 passes on 15 targets.

Darrell Harding Jr.'s two receptions (on two targets) have netted him 66 yards (33 ypg) and one touchdown.

