Our projection model predicts the James Madison Dukes will defeat the Troy Trojans on Saturday, September 16 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Veterans Memorial Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

James Madison vs. Troy Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction James Madison (+2.5) Over (46.5) James Madison 39, Troy 24

Week 3 Sun Belt Predictions

James Madison Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dukes have a 44.4% chance to win.

The Dukes have put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this year.

One of the Dukes' two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

The average total in James Madison games this season is 0.5 less points than the point total of 46.5 for this outing.

Troy Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Trojans a 60.0% chance to win.

The Trojans haven't won a game against the spread this season.

The Trojans have had one game (out of one) go over the total this year.

The total for this game is 46.5, three points fewer than the average total in Troy games thus far this season.

Dukes vs. Trojans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Troy 30.5 36 48 30 13 42 James Madison 37 19 38 3 36 35

