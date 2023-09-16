The Howard Bison (1-1) and the Hampton Pirates (1-1) meet at Audi Field in Washington, District of Columbia on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Howard ranks 45th in scoring defense this season (26.0 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the FCS with 44.0 points per game. Hampton's offensive attack has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 22nd-best in the FCS with 435.0 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is ceding 375.5 total yards per game, which ranks 64th.

Hampton vs. Howard Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Venue: Audi Field

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Hampton vs. Howard Key Statistics

Hampton Howard 435.0 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 505.5 (7th) 375.5 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.5 (6th) 252.0 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 287.5 (3rd) 183.0 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.0 (43rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (28th)

Hampton Stats Leaders

Christofer Zellous leads Hampton with 366 yards on 28-of-47 passing with four touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 140 rushing yards (70.0 ypg) on 23 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Elijah Burris, has carried the ball 27 times for 203 yards (101.5 per game).

Darran Butts has piled up 24 carries and totaled 165 yards with two touchdowns.

Romon Copeland has hauled in 109 receiving yards on six catches to pace his squad so far this season.

TK Paisant has racked up 97 receiving yards (48.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns on five receptions.

Paul Woods' eight receptions (on 10 targets) have netted him 90 yards (45.0 ypg).

Howard Stats Leaders

Quinton Williams has racked up 399 yards (199.5 ypg) on 33-of-59 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 22 rushing yards (11.0 ypg) on 13 carries.

Kasey Hawthorne has carried the ball 12 times for a team-high 157 yards (78.5 per game) with three scores. He has also caught five passes for 58 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Ian Wheeler has racked up 115 yards on 11 carries, scoring one time. He's grabbed five passes for 48 yards (24.0 per game), as well.

Breylin Smith's 95 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 11 times and has collected 10 receptions and two touchdowns.

Jamarr Ebron has hauled in two receptions totaling 79 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

