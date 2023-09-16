The Fresno State Bulldogs (2-0) square off against the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. The Bulldogs are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fresno State vs. Arizona State matchup.

Fresno State vs. Arizona State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Fresno State vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Fresno State vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

Fresno State has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

Arizona State is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).

Fresno State & Arizona State 2023 Futures Odds

Fresno State To Win the MWC +250 Bet $100 to win $250 Arizona State To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +9000 Bet $100 to win $9000

