Luis Arraez leads the Miami Marlins (76-72) into a matchup against the Atlanta Braves (96-51), following his two-homer showing in a 9-6 victory over the Braves, beginning at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable starters are Jared Shuster (4-3) for the Braves and Bryan Hoeing (2-2) for the Marlins.

Braves vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023

4:10 PM ET

Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park

Probable Pitchers: Shuster - ATL (4-3, 5.26 ERA) vs Hoeing - MIA (2-2, 4.04 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jared Shuster

The Braves' Shuster (4-3) will make his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, Aug. 27 against the San Francisco Giants, throwing 4 2/3 innings and giving up four earned runs.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.26 and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .247 in 10 games this season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Shuster has made six starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 4.9 frames when he pitches.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Hoeing

Hoeing (2-2 with a 4.04 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Milwaukee Brewers without surrendering a hit.

The 26-year-old has put together a 4.04 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings over 30 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .233 to his opponents.

Hoeing does not have a quality start on the season.

Hoeing is trying to secure his third start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has had 18 appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Bryan Hoeing vs. Braves

He will take the hill against a Braves offense that is hitting .276 as a unit (first in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .502 (first in the league) with 283 total home runs (first in MLB action).

In 7 1/3 innings over two appearances against the Braves this season, Hoeing has a 13.5 ERA and a 2.182 WHIP while his opponents are batting .364.

