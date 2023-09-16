When the Atlanta Braves (96-51) play the Miami Marlins (76-72) at LoanDepot park on Saturday, September 16 at 4:10 PM ET, Ronald Acuna Jr. will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Marlins +110 moneyline odds to win. A 9-run over/under is set for this contest.

Braves vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Jared Shuster - ATL (4-3, 5.26 ERA) vs Bryan Hoeing - MIA (2-2, 4.04 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Marlins Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -135 +110 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

If you're looking to bet on the Braves and Marlins game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Braves (-135) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $17.41 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Matt Olson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 88 out of the 133 games, or 66.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have a 78-34 record (winning 69.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and went 6-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 78 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (44.9%) in those games.

This year, the Marlins have won 21 of 47 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 5-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +260 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.