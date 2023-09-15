If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Winchester County, Virginia, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Winchester County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Skyline High School at Millbrook High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Winchester, VA
    • Conference: Northwestern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    James Wood High School at Kettle Run High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Nokesville, VA
    • Conference: Northwestern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Brentsville District High School at John Handley High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 16
    • Location: Winchester, VA
    • Conference: Northwestern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

