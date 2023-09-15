Virginia vs. Maryland: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 15
The Virginia Cavaliers (0-2) will look to upset the Maryland Terrapins (2-0) on Friday, September 15, 2023 at SECU Stadium. The Terrapins are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 14.5 points. The over/under is 49.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Maryland vs. Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Virginia vs. Maryland Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: College Park, Maryland
- Venue: SECU Stadium
Virginia vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Maryland Moneyline
|Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Maryland (-14.5)
|49.5
|-600
|+425
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Maryland (-14.5)
|49.5
|-650
|+470
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Maryland (-14.5)
|49.5
|-690
|+480
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
|Tipico
|Maryland (-14)
|-
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Week 3 Odds
Virginia vs. Maryland Betting Trends
- Virginia has covered once in two games with a spread this year.
- The Cavaliers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 14.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Maryland is winless against the spread this season (0-2-0).
- The Terrapins have been favored by 14.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
Virginia 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
