The Virginia Cavaliers (0-2) visit the Maryland Terrapins (2-0) at SECU Stadium on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Maryland has the 40th-ranked defense this season (295 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 20th-best with a tally of 489.5 yards per game. Virginia ranks 97th in points per game (24), but it has been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking ninth-worst in the FBS with 42.5 points allowed per contest.

Virginia vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Virginia vs. Maryland Key Statistics

Virginia Maryland 298 (120th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 489.5 (32nd) 447 (107th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295 (37th) 56.5 (124th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.5 (33rd) 241.5 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 285 (37th) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (36th) 1 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (72nd)

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea has 389 passing yards, or 194.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.7% of his passes and has recorded two touchdowns with one interception.

Perris Jones is his team's leading rusher with 17 carries for 50 yards, or 25 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well. Jones has also chipped in with two catches for 68 yards.

Kobe Pace has 75 receiving yards (37.5 yards per game) on one catch and one touchdown while collecting 48 rushing yards on 13 attempts with one touchdown.

Malik Washington has racked up 148 receiving yards on nine catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Malachi Fields has caught 12 passes and compiled 137 receiving yards (68.5 per game).

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa has 547 passing yards for Maryland, completing 68.1% of his passes and throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 23 rushing yards (11.5 ypg) on three carries with one rushing touchdown.

Roman Hemby has racked up 220 yards on 31 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner. He's also caught six passes for 69 yards (34.5 per game).

Colby McDonald has been handed the ball 11 times this year and racked up 91 yards (45.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Corey Dyches' leads his squad with 139 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 12 receptions (out of 12 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Jeshaun Jones has hauled in eight receptions totaling 102 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kaden Prather's six grabs have yielded 98 yards and two touchdowns.

