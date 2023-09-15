Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Tazewell County, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tazewell County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Tazewell High School at Fort Chiswell High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on September 15

6:50 PM ET on September 15 Location: Max Meadows, VA

Max Meadows, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Union High School at Graham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Bluefield, VA

Bluefield, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Abingdon High School at Richlands High School