In Roanoke County, Virginia, there are exciting high school football games on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Roanoke County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

William Fleming High School at Patrick Henry High School - Roanoke

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Roanoke, VA

How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenvar High School at Hidden Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Roanoke, VA

How to Stream: Watch Here

Cave Spring High School at Christiansburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Christiansburg, VA

Conference: River Ridge

How to Stream: Watch Here

Narrows High School at Giles High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Pearisburg, VA

How to Stream: Watch Here

Salem High School at Northside High School