Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Richmond County, Virginia this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • Franklin County
  • Prince William County
  • King and Queen County
  • Waynesboro County
  • Floyd County
  • Buena Vista County
  • Nottoway County
  • Tazewell County
  • Lancaster County
  • Harrisonburg County

    • Richmond County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Mills E. Godwin High School at Hanover High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Mechanicsville, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thomas Jefferson High School at Greensville County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Emporia, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Goochland High School at Armstrong High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Richmond, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    George Wythe High School at Huguenot High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 16
    • Location: Richmond, VA
    • Conference: Dominion
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.