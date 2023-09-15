High school football competition in Norton County, Virginia is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Norton County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

John I. Burton High School at Twin Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Nickelsville, VA

Nickelsville, VA Conference: Cumberland

Cumberland How to Stream: Watch Here

Letcher County Central High School at Central High School - Wise