Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (82-64) and Lane Thomas' Washington Nationals (65-82) will clash in the series opener on Friday, September 15 at American Family Field. The matchup will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +165. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Nationals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Wade Miley - MIL (7-4, 3.30 ERA) vs Jake Irvin - WSH (3-5, 4.28 ERA)

Nationals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Brewers Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -200 +165 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Read More About This Game

Nationals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 72 times this season and won 43, or 59.7%, of those games.

The Brewers have a 5-5 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers went 3-3 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Nationals have come away with 56 wins in the 132 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 20-21 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

