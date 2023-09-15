The Milwaukee Brewers versus Washington Nationals game on Friday at 8:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Willy Adames and Lane Thomas.

Nationals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 135 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 404 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 23rd in MLB with a .393 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

Washington ranks 21st in the majors with 631 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.

Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Washington has pitched to a 4.98 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined 1.457 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jake Irvin (3-5) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Irvin has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Dodgers L 7-3 Home Trevor Williams Ryan Yarbrough 9/11/2023 Pirates W 6-2 Away Patrick Corbin Andre Jackson 9/12/2023 Pirates L 5-1 Away Joan Adon Bailey Falter 9/13/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Away Jackson Rutledge Colin Selby 9/14/2023 Pirates L 2-0 Away Josiah Gray Mitch Keller 9/15/2023 Brewers - Away Jake Irvin Wade Miley 9/16/2023 Brewers - Away Trevor Williams Corbin Burnes 9/17/2023 Brewers - Away Patrick Corbin Brandon Woodruff 9/18/2023 White Sox - Home Joan Adon Mike Clevinger 9/19/2023 White Sox - Home - José Ureña 9/20/2023 White Sox - Home Josiah Gray Jesse Scholtens

