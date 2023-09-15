Friday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (82-64) and Washington Nationals (65-82) squaring off at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on September 15.

The Brewers will call on Wade Miley (7-4) against the Nationals and Jake Irvin (3-5).

Nationals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Nationals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-7.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.

The Nationals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those matchups).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 132 games this season and have come away with the win 56 times (42.4%) in those contests.

Washington has a mark of 20-21 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (631 total, 4.3 per game).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.98 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

