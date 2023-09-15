In Game 1 of the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs, the New York Liberty will face the Washington Mystics.

Mystics vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Liberty

Washington scores just 0.1 fewer points per game (80.5) than New York allows (80.6).

This season, the Mystics have a 13-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.4% from the field.

Washington's three-point shooting percentage this season (33.6%) is just 0.5 percentage points lower than opponents of New York are averaging (34.1%).

The Mystics have a 10-8 record when the team makes more than 34.1% of their three-point attempts.

New York averages 37.9 rebounds per game, outrebounding Washington by 5.6 boards per contest.

Mystics Recent Performance

The Mystics have fared worse offensively over their last 10 games, posting 79.6 points per contest, 0.9 fewer points their than season average of 80.5.

Washington is making 9.4 three-pointers per contest in its last 10 games, which is 1.6 more than its average for the season (7.8). Likewise, it owns a higher three-point percentage over its previous 10 games (37.6%) compared to its season average from three-point land (33.6%).

Mystics Injuries