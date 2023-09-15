Heading into Game 1 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the New York Liberty (32-8), the Washington Mystics (19-21) currently are monitoring three players on the injury report. The play-in game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, September 15 at Barclays Center.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Mystics will seek another victory over the Liberty after a 90-88 win in their matchup on Sunday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mystics gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ariel Atkins Out Nose 11.5 3.1 2.3 Shakira Austin Out Hip 10 7 0.9 Kristi Toliver Out For Season Knee 3.6 0.7 0.7

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 4 2 1.2

Mystics vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mystics Player Leaders

Brittney Sykes is No. 1 on the Mystics in scoring (15.9 points per game), and averages 5 rebounds and 3.8 assists. She also puts up 2.1 steals (second in the WNBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Natasha Cloud is the Mystics' top assist person (6.2 per game), and she delivers 12.7 points and 3.7 rebounds. Her assist average ranks her fifth in the WNBA.

Tianna Hawkins is the Mystics' top rebounder (5 per game), and she delivers 8.2 points and 1.4 assists.

Elena Delle Donne gives the Mystics 16.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. She also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Mystics vs. Liberty Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -9.5 162.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Mystics with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.