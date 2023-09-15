Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in James City County, Virginia this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • Smyth County
  • Galax County
  • Shenandoah County
  • Frederick County
  • Giles County
  • Lynchburg County
  • Spotsylvania County
  • Orange County
  • Harrisonburg County
  • Franklin County

    • James City County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Northumberland High School at Bruton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Williamsburg, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Jamestown High School at Smithfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Smithfield, VA
    • Conference: Bay Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Poquoson High School at Warhill High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Williamsburg, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.