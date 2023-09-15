2023 Fortinet Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 2
Lucas Herbert currently leads the way (-9, +350 to win) after one round of play at the 2023 Fortinet Championship .
Fortinet Championship Second Round Information
- Start Time: 9:55 AM ET
- Venue: Silverado CC (North)
- Location: Napa, California
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,123 yards
Fortinet Championship Best Odds to Win
Lucas Herbert
- Tee Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-9)
- Odds to Win: +350
Herbert Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|63
|-9
|10
|1
|1st
Sahith Theegala
- Tee Time: 10:28 AM ET
- Current Rank: 13th (-4)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Theegala Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-4
|5
|1
|13th
Seonghyeon Kim
- Tee Time: 4:11 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-7)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Kim Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-7
|5
|0
|2nd
Max Homa
- Tee Time: 3:38 PM ET
- Current Rank: 35th (-2)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Homa Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-2
|5
|1
|35th
Cameron Davis
- Tee Time: 10:39 AM ET
- Current Rank: 13th (-4)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Davis Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-4
|6
|2
|13th
Fortinet Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Mark Hubbard
|3rd (-6)
|+1400
|Eric Cole
|13th (-4)
|+2200
|Kevin Streelman
|9th (-5)
|+2200
|Justin Thomas
|20th (-3)
|+2200
|Zac Blair
|3rd (-6)
|+2200
|Harry Hall
|3rd (-6)
|+2800
|Justin Lower
|9th (-5)
|+4000
|Sam Ryder
|13th (-4)
|+4000
|Jason Dufner
|3rd (-6)
|+4500
|Brendon Todd
|20th (-3)
|+4500
